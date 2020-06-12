STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala Power Minister MM Mani in hospital after internal bleeding in brain

"We are doing further evaluations and he might need a surgery. His condition is stable now," said an official from Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram

Published: 12th June 2020 05:42 PM

MM Mani

Kerala minister MM Mani (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Power Minister MM Mani has been admitted to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram following internal bleeding in the brain on Friday. Hospital officials said the minister's condition is stable.  

"He had some related health issues earlier and had undergone surgery before. We are doing further evaluations and he might need a surgery. His condition is stable now," said a medical college official.

A CPM state secretariat member, he is the MLA of Udumpinchola constituency in Idukki.

