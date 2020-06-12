Kerala Power Minister MM Mani in hospital after internal bleeding in brain

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala Power Minister MM Mani has been admitted to the Government Medical College in Thiruvananthapuram following internal bleeding in the brain on Friday. Hospital officials said the minister's condition is stable.

"He had some related health issues earlier and had undergone surgery before. We are doing further evaluations and he might need a surgery. His condition is stable now," said a medical college official.

A CPM state secretariat member, he is the MLA of Udumpinchola constituency in Idukki.