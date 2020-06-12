STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala reports 78 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking total to 2,321

Published: 12th June 2020 09:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 09:36 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Kozhikode

A person getting tested for Covid-19 at Beach Hospital in Kozhikode, Kerala. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By PTI

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala on Friday reported 78 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the infection count to 2,321 cases, while the fatalities went up to 19 with the death of a 71-year-old man who reached Kannur from Mumbai and tested positive for the coronavirus, authorities said.

Out of the 78 new cases, 36 came to the state from abroad, 31 came from other states and ten contracted the disease through their contacts.

Meanwhile, the Kannur resident died yesterday and his sample tested positive for the virus.

"He reached the state from Mumbai through train on June 9. He was suffering from heart-related ailments and had breathing trouble. He passed away yesterday and his result was confirmed positive today," Health Minister KK Shailaja said in a release.

The state government has categorized nine more areas in the state as hot spots, taking its total number to 128.

The latest medical bulletin issued on Friday shows that Thrissur and Malappuram reported 14 cases each, Alappuzha 13, Pathanamthitta seven, Ernakulam and Palakkad five each, Kollam, Kozhikode and Kasaragod four each, Kottayam and Kannur three each and Thiruvananthapuram and Idukki one case each.

The health department said 32 people were cured today, taking the total number of cured to 999.

As of now, 1,303 people are under treatment for coronavirus while 2,27,402 are under observation in the state. The state has till now reported2,321 cases.

Malappuram has 199 positive cases which is the highest in the state, followed by Palakkad with 177 and Thrissur with 150.

Kannur has 123 cases. As Thrissur district has been reporting more cases through contacts, the state government has decided to take strict action against those who violate quarantine protocol in the state.

"The markets in Thrissur will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday to conduct disinfection procedures. There is no unprecedented situation in the district. We will take the matter of health workers contracting disease more seriously. Police will take strict action against those who travel unnecessarily, especially children and aged persons," Minister A C Moideen said earlier in the day after reviewing the situation in the district.

Meanwhile, Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said the government has decided to close the famous Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple for devotees from tomorrow, after considering the rising COVID-19 cases in Thrissur district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala coronavirus cases coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp