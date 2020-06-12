STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Rs 22 crore spent on salaries of employees

Rs 22 crore. This is the amount the state government has paid as salary to the staff at the two offices of the Athirappilly hydel power project, which has remained only on paper since 1998.

Published: 12th June 2020 06:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2020 06:25 AM   |  A+A-

Salary, finance, money

For representational purposes.

By Gopika Varrier
Express News Service

THIRSSUR: Rs 22 crore. This is the amount the state government has paid as salary to the staff at the two offices of the Athirappilly hydel power project, which has remained only on paper since 1998. The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has been maintaining a division office and sub-division office for the implementation of the controversial project — which got its NoC from the state government recently — at Kannamkuzhi near Athirappilly.

This was revealed in a reply to an RTI query filed by Thrissur district congress committee (DCC) vice-president Joseph Tajet. As per the documents, an executive engineer, two assistant engineers, three sub-engineers and an assistant engineer have been posted at the offices. In 2018, Electricity Minister M M Mani had announced in the state assembly that the office of the Athirappilly project would be closed down after the state government faced strong criticism from the High Court. “Implementing this project is not practical as it needs the permission of tribal people living there.

They have been opposing the project,” said Tajet, adding that the Congress will lead the fight along with the tribal people against the project. According to a KSEB officer, the division office at Kannamkuzhi was closed around a year ago. “The sub-divisional office still functions. The executive engineer has been given additional charges of Poringalkuthu and Anakkayam hydel projects,” the officer said.

Meanwhile, another KSEB officer said the offices at Athirappilly were set up in 1998 to prepare the project report and conduct liaison work with various departments to obtain sanction. “There is little chance to revive the project as the estimated cost is very high. Power is available at the rate of `3.5 per unit from the national power exchange and there is no need to invest a huge amount on Athirappilly now,” said the officer.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
For representational purposes
Reservation is not a fundamental right, says Supreme Court
People suspected of COVID-19 step out of an ambulance at Sir Ganga Ram City Hospital on June 11 2020 in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Less than 1% of population infected, no community transmission yet: ICMR
False positive test reports land 20 individuals in isolation centre 
In some cases, the ink washes of because of household chores, while some times, the mark doesn’t go even after the quarantine period is over.
Not so indelible: Quarantine stamps fading away puts officials in fix

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown boat: YouTube videos help Kerala man's 'Musafir' set sail at last
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp