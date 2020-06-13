Find WFH too taxing? Now, relax and work from a resort

SHIBUB S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Working from home or WFH, the Covid-induced new normal, sometimes can add to your stress. But those finding WFH a trying experience now have another option. They can make themselves at home in the comfort of a resort and enjoy the work while soaking in the ambience. Many may find the idea interesting, provided it does not burn a hole in the pocket. It will not since some of the resorts/hotels have already come up with work from resort packages, offering the guests a quiet ambience, uninterrupted high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity, office furniture and even chairs and table to help them work near the pool or a private beach on the property.

According to the resort owners, they are offering it at slashed rates (many are offering it for `7,000 a week). This, according to them, will keep the show running and mark their live presence in the market during the pandemic.

“We have set the password of our Wi-Fi connection as ‘livewithcovid’. It is a fact that we will have to live with the virus for a while. The business was nil for the last three months. We cannot expect any international tourists at present. Hence, we need to come up with new ideas to lure domestic tourists/locals. Work from the resort is one such option we are trying to explore. We are getting a tremendous response,” said Deepak Ashok, a partner of Cliff Stories Resort, Varkala.

Resorts offering special rates for longer stays

Deepak said the resort is offering special rates for longer stays. “It is not so much a matter of making profits as running the show at the time of this crisis. Anyhow, we are adhering to strict Covid preventive measures before letting in customers. Apart from thermal scanning, the property and rooms will be sanitised multiple times daily. Even the chairs and beds are arranged adhering to social distancing norms,” he said. Resorts in prime tourist spots are offering the work from resort facility.

But they do not prefer people in quarantine on their properties, a major reason being that quarantined persons are not allowed to venture out of their rooms. “Moreover, protocols are different if you allow a quarantined patient. Many hotels in the city are offering paid quarantine facilities,” said a district administration officer. The officer said the authorities also prefer hotels which are easily accessible for providing quarantine facilities.

“For instance, in Ernakulam, nearly 60 hotels are offering quarantine facilities ranging from Rs 700 per day to Rs 3,750 per day,” said the official.