Govt insistence on Covid negative result for chartered flight passengers draws flak

Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed the new norm as ‘impractical’.

Published: 14th June 2020 06:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s revised norm, that only passengers who have tested negative for Covid-19 should be brought from the Middle East to the state through chartered flights, has kicked up a row. The state’s change of stance on expatriates came to light after a letter was issued by Norka Secretary K Ellangovan to an applicant who was initially given a consent letter to bring back stranded Keralites through a chartered flight. The Norka secretary said the insistence on negative test certificate for Covid- 19 for passengers in private chartered flights from the Middle East will come into effect from June 20.

“A test certificate to that effect (negative) should be carried by the passenger. This condition applies to all flights for which consent letters were issued earlier,” Ellangovan said in the letter. Later, on the advice of the Health Department, another norm was introduced that the Covid-19 test result should have been obtained not more than 48 hours prior to the time of departure, he said. According to Ellangovan, the state has insisted on the new norm in the wake of increased chance of cross-infection during the flight. The official said the overall infection rate among expatriates from the Middle East countries has risen to three per cent. The rate further increases to as high as six per cent upon arrival in Kerala.

Move decried

Union Minister V Muraleedharan termed the new norm as ‘impractical’. He said no other state has insisted on such a condition and added that it amounts to cruelty towards expatriates. He said that among Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar do not conduct tests on asymptomatic people. So even if an expatriate wants to get tested in these countries, it will not be possible, he said. Muraleedharan said if a person books a ticket on a chartered flight but is unable to get a test result 48 hours prior to departure, the air fare will be forfeited. He wondered how a state like Kerala, which made such elaborate arrangements for expatriates took such a decision.

State contacts Embassy officials The Norka secretary said the state has got in touch with Embassy officials of six Gulf countries to ascertain if there are difficulties in getting the tests done, the cost involved and the testing protocol followed. “Only after getting their feedback, will we make any modification to the norms, if required,” Ellangovan told TNIE.

