Kottayam: Tribal girl found dead near house; another attempts suicide

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: A 17-year-old tribal girl of Kulamankuzhi tribal settlement at Valara near Adimali was found hanging near her house, while her relative, a 21-year-old girl in the same settlement, was hospitalised after consuming poison on Saturday. The deceased is Krishna Priya, daughter of Chandrika.

Both the girls were reported missing on Thursday night after Krishna Priya was reportedly chided by her mother for using mobile phone. The Adimali police had registered a man-missing case and launched an investigation, but the girls returned home by Saturday morning.

However, when the relatives were planning to produce them before the Adimali police, the 17 year-old girl was found hanging on a tree near her house. Hearing about the death of the girl, the 21 year-old girl reportedly consumed poison and was admitted to a government hospital in Ernakulam. Her condition remains critical.Krishna Priya’s postmortem examination will be conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kottayam, on Sunday.