STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lockdown equals nightmare for Wayanad's wild animals as hidden traps set for them

Forest officials said that animals venture into the forest for hunting when they observe little human activity around, which has been the case since quite sometime due to the nationwide lockdown.

Published: 14th June 2020 02:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 02:05 PM   |  A+A-

A leopard trapped in a snare meant for a wild boar at Moolankavu in Wayanad.

A leopard trapped in a snare meant for a wild boar at Moolankavu in Wayanad. (Photo | EPS)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Wayanad has been witnessing an increase in incidents of traps being laid for wild animals in the lockdown period. 

According to sources, as many as four such cases were reported in the last three months in order to procure animal meat.

Forest officials said that animals venture into the forest for hunting when they observe little human activity around, which has been the case since quite sometime due to the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

On April 13, a tiger was found dead in the Thazathur section of Kurichiat range after it fell into a trap.

A leopard too fell in the trap in an agricultural land at Moolankavu in Sulthan Bathery range, it was then rescued.

Meanwhile, a wild boar too was killed as it came into contact with a live electric fence linked to a house at Parappanangady, Irulam, under Chedalath range. 

"To stop crop raiding by wild boars, farmers can pass a maximum of 9.9 volt to the electric fence which will not take the life of the animal. But what happened at Parappanangady was that a man connected power directly from his house to the fence thus killing the wild boar. He has only 10 cents of rubber plantation and the criminal act was for obtaining the wild boar's meat," said T Sasikumaran, Range Officer Chedalath.

A similar incident killed two humans and an elephant in Muthanga last year. 

"Wide use of snares made out of steel rope is a major issue. It may be meant for a wild boar, deer or rabbit but even forest officials fall into it," Sasikumaran added. 

Four were arrested in Begur range for hunting deer in Thirunelli forest recently, said Begur range officer, Ratheesan V.

According to officers, there are several such traps and snares put on the path of wild animals which go unreported. Forest officials have kick started large-scale combing operation on forest fringes to look out for them.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Wayanad Wayand wild animals
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp