Aadhaar mandatory for government jobs: Kerala Public Service Commission

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Public Service Commission (PSC) has made Aadhaar mandatory for applicants to posts in the state government service as part of the efforts to ensure transparency in the recruitment process. An order has been issued in this regard.

According to it, candidates should link their Aadhaar number with the PSC’s one-time registration profile within a month of submitting the application.



There will be a separate verification mechanism to check the profiles in addition to the police vetting.

The order stated that this is also applicable to those who had joined recently and are yet to complete their service verification.



The government move follows the PSC recommendation that Aadhar linkage will put an end to job fraud, besides ensuring service verification.

PSC authorities said this will provide transparency to the recruitment process as the identity of an applicant can be scanned through the biometric system.



The commission had started the service verification process in 2010 for regularisation of employees in state service.



Under this, the photo, name, address, fingerprint and identification marks entered in the service book are attested by the higher-ups before being forwarded to the PSC for further examination.

Transparency in recruitment



1. The PSC accepted Aadhaar as an identification document one year ago



2. A total of 53 lakh people registered through PSC one-time registration and 32 lakh of them have linked their profiles with Aadhaar. The Aadhaar of the remaining applicants will also be linked during the appointment



3. Candidates can apply for PSC notifications only through a one-time registration



4. PSC will ensure that the applicant appears for the exam after biometric verification at the exam hall



5. In service verification, PSC can ensure that the candidates who applied for a particular post are joining the service after Aadhaar verification process