STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena marries DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas

The wedding party is expected to start shortly and will be attended by 50 guests including CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and DYFI state secretary AA Rahim.    

Published: 15th June 2020 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 09:12 PM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot at intimate gathering on Monday morning.

The venue was Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister in the state capital and the wedding was held as per the Covid-19 protocol with limited number of guests.

Besides family members, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan and CPM state committee member Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair and DYFI leader Sajeesh attended the function.

Minutes after the private ceremony at 10.30 am, a photograph of the function was released through social media.    

The wedding party is expected to start shortly and will be attended by 50 guests including CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and DYFI state secretary AA Rahim.    

Pinarayi's new-old son-in-law, Muhammad Riyas, is the son of  retired IPS officer P M Abdul Khadar and Ayishabi and started his political career with the Students Federation of India (SFI) and climbed up the rungs through DYFI.

He had unsuccessfully contested against UDF's M K Raghavan from Kozhikode parliament constituency in 2009.

Pinarayi's daughter Veena is the managing director of the IT firm Exalogic Solutions since 2014.

Prior to that, she was the CEO of RT Technosoft, a Thiruvananthapuram-based company owned by NRI industrialist Ravi Pillai.

This is the second marriage for both of them.

The newly-wed will move to their residence at Kazhakuttam in the evening.      

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan daughter wedding DYFI PA Mohammed Riyas
India Matters
No mask, no social distancing, but only a puff. A scene on Chennai road. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Passing  cigarette puff could lead to transmission of COVID-19: WHO
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
India needs about Rs 26,000 billion to combat Covid-19: ICMR report
For representational purposes
You cannot get COVID-19 by donating blood: Medico puts apprehensions to rest
Second wave of Covid-19 'very real risk' as curbs lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • ramesh
    this is the second marriage for both.congratulations. Wish you more success in future
    9 hours ago reply
Videos
Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput (Photo | PTI)
India mourns sudden loss of young actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Minister Suresh Kumar (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Govt intentions bona fide in banning online classes: Karnataka Education Minister
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp