Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena marries DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot at intimate gathering on Monday morning.

The venue was Cliff House, the official residence of the chief minister in the state capital and the wedding was held as per the Covid-19 protocol with limited number of guests.

Besides family members, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan and CPM state committee member Koliyakkode Krishnan Nair and DYFI leader Sajeesh attended the function.

Minutes after the private ceremony at 10.30 am, a photograph of the function was released through social media.

The wedding party is expected to start shortly and will be attended by 50 guests including CPM state secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and DYFI state secretary AA Rahim.

Pinarayi's new-old son-in-law, Muhammad Riyas, is the son of retired IPS officer P M Abdul Khadar and Ayishabi and started his political career with the Students Federation of India (SFI) and climbed up the rungs through DYFI.

He had unsuccessfully contested against UDF's M K Raghavan from Kozhikode parliament constituency in 2009.

Pinarayi's daughter Veena is the managing director of the IT firm Exalogic Solutions since 2014.

Prior to that, she was the CEO of RT Technosoft, a Thiruvananthapuram-based company owned by NRI industrialist Ravi Pillai.

This is the second marriage for both of them.

The newly-wed will move to their residence at Kazhakuttam in the evening.