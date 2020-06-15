Now, people coming to Kerala for short visits should leave within eight days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has issued new guidelines for those who visit the state for a short period for business, official, trade, medical, court cases, property management or similar purposes. As per the new guidelines, they should leave the state by the eighth day of their visit. If they overstay, action will be taken against them and the companies or establishments which facilitated their journey or stay here.

The state government had earlier allowed a section of people to visit the state for a short period without quarantine. Since placing them in home/institutional quarantine is not feasible, the government allowed them to visit the state for a period up to 7 days without mandatory quarantine, after obtaining entry passes through covid19jagratha portal.

As per the new guidelines, students who visit the state for attending exams or academic related purposes can stay for a period of 3 days before the start of exam and 3 days after the exam is over.

SOP and health advisories for short visits to the state

The duration of their visit shall not be more than 7 days. They should leave the state on the 8th day.

The travelers should register in the covid19jagratha portal and obtain entry pass for short visit (covid19jagratha---public services---regular/short visit---short visit---enter details---submit).

They shall provide the details of local itinerary along with the purpose of visit and local accommodation and contact person. Any deviations from this, during the visit, shall be informed to the authorities with valid reasons.

District Collectors concerned, after verifying the details, will approve the short visit.

The local contact persons/company/firm/sponsor shall also be responsible for the short visit of the person.

They shall go directly to the hotel/place of stay without halting at any places in between the place of arrival and place of stay.

They shall not meet any persons or visit any places other than the purpose for which they got permission. They shall not visit any hospital or public places.

They should refrain from coming in contact with elderly (above 60) /people with /children below 10 years.

Students who come for attending exam/other academic purposes shall not go out of their rooms for any purpose other than the approved one.

During their stay in Kerala, the traveler should follow all COVID-19 advisories and precautions including social distancing, frequent hand washing and wearing face masks.

Travelers should carry hand sanitizer and extra face mask while travelling.

Room service or online food delivery facility should be sought for their sustenance.

They should not extend their stay in Kerala without obtaining prior permission from government authorities.

They should contact DISHA helpline 1056, if they develop any symptoms (fever, sore throat, cough, breathlessness, diarrhea) even if mild. They should not come out of the room without the permission of the local public health authority. If they develop any symptoms, even if mild, they shall be moved to COVID treatment centres and need to undergo testing and based on the result further management shall be offered.

If the traveler tests positive within 14 days after return from the state, he/she shall inform the control room at once.

If the traveler fails to follow any of these conditions, he/she should undergo 14 days institutional/paid quarantine