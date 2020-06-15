Under new COVID-19 guidelines, Kerala shops to bar staff and visitors with fever, cough

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has asked shops and other commercial establishments to bar staff and visitors showing symptoms of illness.

The guidelines issued by the General Administration Department direct institutions to contact the Disha helpline in case the staff or visitors have fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

All those entering or leaving the shops should sanitise their hands. Masks are compulsory for all. Those who don't wear masks or wear it improperly will not be allowed. Social distancing should be maintained on the premises.

Other instructions:

None should cough or sneeze without covering their faces

Children below the age of 10 should not be brought to the premises

Those above the age of 60 or physically weak should avoid visits

Electronic payment should be encouraged

Shops should encourage people to use online modes of purchases

Number of visitors should be limited according to the area to maintain social distancing

Fibre or glass screens should be installed between the customer area and staff area in possible places

Exhaust fans in kitchens and toilets should be switched on all through the working time

Handrails and door knobs should be sanitised frequently

Hand touch on display gods should be avoided to the maximum