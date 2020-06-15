Under new COVID-19 guidelines, Kerala shops to bar staff and visitors with fever, cough
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has asked shops and other commercial establishments to bar staff and visitors showing symptoms of illness.
The guidelines issued by the General Administration Department direct institutions to contact the Disha helpline in case the staff or visitors have fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.
All those entering or leaving the shops should sanitise their hands. Masks are compulsory for all. Those who don't wear masks or wear it improperly will not be allowed. Social distancing should be maintained on the premises.
Other instructions:
None should cough or sneeze without covering their faces
Children below the age of 10 should not be brought to the premises
Those above the age of 60 or physically weak should avoid visits
Electronic payment should be encouraged
Shops should encourage people to use online modes of purchases
Number of visitors should be limited according to the area to maintain social distancing
Fibre or glass screens should be installed between the customer area and staff area in possible places
Exhaust fans in kitchens and toilets should be switched on all through the working time
Handrails and door knobs should be sanitised frequently
Hand touch on display gods should be avoided to the maximum