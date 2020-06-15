STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Under new COVID-19 guidelines, Kerala shops to bar staff and visitors with fever, cough

The guidelines issued by the General Administration Department direct institutions to contact the Disha helpline in case staff or visitors have fever, cough or difficulty in breathing

Published: 15th June 2020 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

With social-distancing norms and safety protocols in place restaurants in the city have come out with new safety measures. A restaurant at Kaloor has introduced a visor mask for its employees besides sticking to use of disposible plates and cups. The plastic sheet covering the table and chairs would also be removed after each order in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government has asked shops and other commercial establishments to bar staff and visitors showing symptoms of illness.

The guidelines issued by the General Administration Department direct institutions to contact the Disha helpline in case the staff or visitors have fever, cough or difficulty in breathing.

All those entering or leaving the shops should sanitise their hands. Masks are compulsory for all. Those who don't wear masks or wear it improperly will not be allowed. Social distancing should be maintained on the premises.

Other instructions:

None should cough or sneeze without covering their faces

Children below the age of 10 should not be brought to the premises

Those above the age of 60 or physically weak should avoid visits

Electronic payment should be encouraged

Shops should encourage people to use online modes of purchases

Number of visitors should be limited according to the area to maintain social distancing

Fibre or glass screens should be installed between the customer area and staff area in possible places

Exhaust fans in kitchens and toilets should be switched on all through the working time

Handrails and door knobs should be sanitised frequently

Hand touch on display gods should be avoided to the maximum

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp