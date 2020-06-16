No SSLC, HSE examinee among Covid positive cases in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than two weeks after the conclusion of SSLC, Higher Secondary and VHSE examinations, no student who appeared for the examinations figure in the list of Covid-19 cases in the state. In all, more than 13 lakh students wrote the examinations. This is a huge achievement for the state government which conducted the examination after taking the utmost care and precaution in the face of stiff resistance from Opposition parties.

“Since no student who wrote the examination has developed Covid-19 symptoms or tested positive even after 15 days, we can safely assume that the conduct of the examination, in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol, was a success in terms of preventing the spread of the virus,” said a senior official with the Health department. The examinations were postponed in March after schools were shut down as precaution against Covid-19.

The postponed tests were held from May 26 to May 30 in the midst of the lockdown. A number of precautions were taken to ensure the examination halls do not become hubs of virus transmission. A day before the examination began, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfected 2,945 centres across the state.