STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

No SSLC, HSE examinee among Covid positive cases in Kerala

The postponed tests were held from May 26 to May 30 in the midst of the lockdown.

Published: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Public exams, SSLC exams, Kerala

Students offering prayer before receiving the question paper at the BEM Girls Higher Secondary School in Kozhikode. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: More than two weeks after the conclusion of SSLC, Higher Secondary and VHSE examinations, no student who appeared for the examinations figure in the list of Covid-19 cases in the state. In all, more than 13 lakh students wrote the examinations. This is a huge achievement for the state government which conducted the examination after taking the utmost care and precaution in the face of stiff resistance from Opposition parties.

“Since no student who wrote the examination has developed Covid-19 symptoms or tested positive even after 15 days, we can safely assume that the conduct of the examination, in strict adherence to Covid-19 protocol, was a success in terms of preventing the spread of the virus,” said a senior official with the Health department.  The examinations were postponed in March after schools were shut down as precaution against Covid-19.

The postponed tests were held from May 26 to May 30 in the midst of the lockdown. A number of precautions were taken to ensure the examination halls do not become hubs of virus transmission. A day before the examination began, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfected 2,945 centres across the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SSLC Covid-19 Kerala
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp