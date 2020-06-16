STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Presence of murder convict at Veena-Riyas' wedding kicks up row

The presence of a murder convict at the wedding of Veena and P A Mohammed Riyas drew fierce criticism.

Published: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan and DYFI national president PA Mohammed Riyas tied the knot. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The presence of a murder convict at the wedding of Veena and PA Mohammed Riyas drew fierce criticism. Mohammad Hashim, first accused in the murder of RSS worker Ottapilavu Suresh Babu in Thrissur, was seen posing for a photograph with the newly wed. Hashim is the cousin of the bridegroom. He is serving a life sentence and currently is out on parole in the wake of the pandemic. 

BJP spokesperson Sandeep G Varier sought an explanation from the CM, who also holds the Home portfolio. In his Facebook post with the photograph, Sandeep said: “Did a murder convict Mohammed Hashim attend the marriage? The CM should reply. Did a murder convict who is on parole attend the marriage?” When the issue sparked debate over social media, Hashim told reporters that he attended the marriage without violating the parole conditions.

