Tom Jose new KSINC chairman

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Former chief secretary Tom Jose has been appointed chairman of the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation (KSINC). Tom Jose, who retired on May 31, had earlier served as the chairman and managing director of KSINC. The Chief Minister’s Office said the appointment is on an honorary basis. “A decision was taken recently to appoint him as honorary chairman of KSINC. There won’t be any remuneration as per this posting,” said the CMO.

Speaking to TNIE, Tom Jose said, “He would assume charge in a few days. Contrary to some media reports, the appointment is on an honorary basis and I will not be taking any remuneration as the KSINC chairman.” Currently, chief secretary Vishwas Mehta is serving as the KSINC chairman while Prasanth Nair is the managing director.