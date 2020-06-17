STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor abduction case: Dileep files new confidential plea

Dileep filed the petition last week. The court considered it on Monday and reserved its order for Wednesday.

Published: 17th June 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Mollywood actor Dileep

Mollywood actor Dileep. (File Photo | PTI)

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Actor Dileep, one of the 10 accused persons facing trial in the 2017 actor abduction case, has approached the Additional Special Sessions Court with a confidential petition, which, said sources, is related to the content of the visuals of the attack, the prime evidence in the case. 

Dileep filed the petition last week. The court considered it on Monday and reserved its order for Wednesday. After he filed the plea, the prosecution approached the court seeking a copy of his petition.

“The petition is likely to be related to the visuals. The apex court had allowed Dileep to get his doubts regarding the visuals clarified with the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL), Chandigarh and added that its copy should not be provided to other parties, including the prosecution,” said a source.

This will be the third time that Dileep has filed a petition related to the visuals. Sixth accused gets bail 
Pradeep, the sixth accused in the case, is set to be released from jail after the High Court granted him bail on Monday. He is likely to execute the bond at the Additional Special Sessions Court on Wednesday. Pradeep was a close aide of the accused directly involved in the case. The trial resumes on June 22 with the cross-examination of the victim. Meanwhile, the tenure of judge hearing ends on June 24.

