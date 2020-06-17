STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

I’m depressed and taking medicines, Kerala girl declares in matrimonial ad

The depression and suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues to be a topic of discussion across the country.

Published: 17th June 2020 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

depression, medication

Representational Image.

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The depression and suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues to be a topic of discussion across the country. Here in Kerala, a woman who is depressed but not ready to give up has decided to take a different but bold approach. Through a matrimonial advertisement in a vernacular daily, the woman has declared she is taking medicine for depression and discontinued her education while pursuing MCom.

“The girl is seeking proposals from men in the 37-46 age group from Kozhikode district. Remarriage cases without liabilities will also be considered,” says the advertisement which appeared last Sunday. “There’s no point in concealing the disease,” the 36-year-old woman, who is staying in Kozhikode city, told TNIE.

“I’m looking for a partner who can share my joy and sorrow for the rest of my life, hence, the question of cover-up doesn’t arise. I’ve been suffering from depression for the past 10 years. It started soon after the death of my father whom I was closely attached to,” she said. The woman has received some 35 calls while three grooms visited her house. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Optimism and positiveness will surely keep one afloat,” she said.

It’s her resolve that helped her take sickness head on and complete her degree as well as the first year of MCom course. “After that, I did computer courses — Tally and MS Office. I also donned the role of a teacher for two years at a primary English medium school,” said the woman who is living with her 81-year-old mother now. She has three elder sisters, who are married.

Reacting to the woman’s story, Dr Shimna Azeez, a tutor at the Government Medical College in Manjery, said the woman could lead a successful marital life. “Many people who suffer from depression are leading wonderful family lives. I’m one among them. I’m a doctor, author, mother of two kids, wife and a homemaker. Care should be taken not to stop taking medicines. Whenever depression sets in, psychiatrists should be consulted,” said Shimna.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
matrimonial ad Depression
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp