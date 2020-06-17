I’m depressed and taking medicines, Kerala girl declares in matrimonial ad

Amiya Meethal By

Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The depression and suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput continues to be a topic of discussion across the country. Here in Kerala, a woman who is depressed but not ready to give up has decided to take a different but bold approach. Through a matrimonial advertisement in a vernacular daily, the woman has declared she is taking medicine for depression and discontinued her education while pursuing MCom.

“The girl is seeking proposals from men in the 37-46 age group from Kozhikode district. Remarriage cases without liabilities will also be considered,” says the advertisement which appeared last Sunday. “There’s no point in concealing the disease,” the 36-year-old woman, who is staying in Kozhikode city, told TNIE.

“I’m looking for a partner who can share my joy and sorrow for the rest of my life, hence, the question of cover-up doesn’t arise. I’ve been suffering from depression for the past 10 years. It started soon after the death of my father whom I was closely attached to,” she said. The woman has received some 35 calls while three grooms visited her house. “I’m keeping my fingers crossed. Optimism and positiveness will surely keep one afloat,” she said.

It’s her resolve that helped her take sickness head on and complete her degree as well as the first year of MCom course. “After that, I did computer courses — Tally and MS Office. I also donned the role of a teacher for two years at a primary English medium school,” said the woman who is living with her 81-year-old mother now. She has three elder sisters, who are married.

Reacting to the woman’s story, Dr Shimna Azeez, a tutor at the Government Medical College in Manjery, said the woman could lead a successful marital life. “Many people who suffer from depression are leading wonderful family lives. I’m one among them. I’m a doctor, author, mother of two kids, wife and a homemaker. Care should be taken not to stop taking medicines. Whenever depression sets in, psychiatrists should be consulted,” said Shimna.