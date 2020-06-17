STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala guzzles liquor worth Rs 750 crore after BevQ launch

Despite hiccups in the functioning of the virtual queue management app, the reopening of outlets after more than two months spread cheer among liquor consumers.

Published: 17th June 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

The government allowed liquor sales via BevQ, a mobile app, which will issue token and time slots to ensure there is no crowding outside the liquor shops. (Photo | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After the launch of the BevQ app facilitated the reopening of liquor outlets, including bars and beer parlours offering parcel service, consumers bought liquor to the tune of around Rs 750 crore in the first 15 days.

Despite hiccups in the functioning of the virtual queue management app, the reopening of outlets after more than two months spread cheer among liquor consumers. But if the statistics obtained by TNIE are any indication, Bevco outlets have now clocked only half of its business before the Covid-19 outbreak. 
From May 28 to June 15 (15 working days), the state recorded liquor sales of around Rs 750 crore in 1,168 outlets. 

This comprised 301 outlets controlled by Bevco and Consumerfed, and 867 outlets in the private sector. The Kerala State Beverages Corporation (Bevco) outlets received around Rs 250 crore while bars, beer and wine parlours, KTDC beer parlours and Consumerfed outlets made around Rs 500 crore. Before the lockdown set in, Bevco used to get a revenue of around Rs 38-43 crore per day, with retail outlets netting around Rs 28-30 crore and sales in warehouses fetching around

Rs 10-13 crore. During festival days, sales would go over Rs 45 crore. Revenue remains poor despite the state government raising sales tax on hard liquor by up to 35 per cent to mop up additional revenue to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The taxes and margins on IMFL in the state is around 240 per cent now. The virtual app generated around 45 lakh tokens for liquor sale over the past 15 days. While Bevco outlets received around 13 lakh tokens, bars, beer parlours and Consumerfed outlets netted the lion's share of the tokens.    

Bars and beer parlours ate into Bevco outlets’ share, says MD 

The excise department has handed over Rs 650 crore from the liquor sales proceeds to the state government. Bevco managing director G Sparjan Kumar told TNIE that bars and beer parlours selling liquor at retail rates is a major reason for drop in sales at Bevco outlets.

“It is true that sales have not been in tune with the prime days. While only Bevco outlets sold liquor at retail rates before the lockdown, now bars and beer parlours too are selling liquor at retail rates. If around 6-7 lakh consumers visited liquor outlets earlier, the number has now declined to around 3 lakh due to various reasons. 

The absence of a thriving migrant population in outlets and other economic factors also contributed to the dip in sales,” he said. The new system allows a user to buy liquor only once in four days. Further, the peak business hours at liquor outlets are between 5pm and 9pm. But under the current system, the outlets start at 9am and close at 5pm. This has also led to the poor performance of Bevco outlets, officials said. Tokens are distributed equally to various outlets, including bars, to avoid crowding and to ensure social distancing in this extraordinary situation, officials said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
BevQ liquor
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp