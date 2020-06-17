KPCC to hold ‘Lights Off Kerala’ protest on Wednesday

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran came down heavily against the LDF and BJP governments for increasing the power bill and fuel rates drastically and said the governments are disastrous than the Covid -19 pandemic.

He was speaking after inaugurating KPCC’s statewide protest in front of Vydyuthi Bhavan here on Tuesday against the fuel price hike and inflated power bills. Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala’s online protest in Change.org has also got widespread acceptance among the 3.5 crore people over inflated power bills.

Since the first week of May, KSEB has been flooded with complaints from consumers highlighting the increase in power bills. Congress has decided to launch a novel protest, “Lights Off Kerala” against the inflated power bills the 3.5 crore consumers have received which will see power being switched off for three minutes on Wednesday at 9pm.

Former chief minister Oommen Chandy lamented that both the governments have been giving scant regard to the welfare of people. He added that the protest is a warning to the LDF Government that they can’t loot the people in daylight under the guise of Covid -19 pandemic.