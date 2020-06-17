STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSEB offers part payment option

Move comes amid rise in complaints about exorbitant power bills. Sources say 1 lakh complaints received

Published: 17th June 2020 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

KSEB

Image for representational purposes (File Photo |EPS))

By Manoj  Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: “I never used to get a power bill of around Rs 2,000 till February. I had closed my shop in Kochi on March 24 which was reopened only on May 3. But I got a bill of Rs 4,550. We have only four LED bulbs and three fans in our shop which were not used during the lockdown period,” says Garidas, a PVC pipe dealer at Vazhakkala here. 

Sathidevi, a homemaker at Puthen Cruz, says she was slapped with a power bill of Rs 9,800 which was more than double the regular bill of Rs 4,000. A source said KSEB has received more than a lakh complaints about exorbitant power bills.

The state is witnessing seething protests, mostly from domestic consumers who have borne the brunt of the two-month-long  lockdown as the KSEB slapped them with astronomical bills. Though KSEB says the bill went up due to high consumption as most  people stayed indoors, the consumers are not convinced. Industries and commercial establishments, which form the High Tension and Extra High Tension consumers, could not function during the lockdown.

This led to a steep decline in KSEB’s income and they had to surrender around 10 lakh units of power purchased under agreement from the national power exchange. The board has shifted this burden to the consumers,”  said Sunil, an activist. However, the board claimed the billing system cannot be manipulated. “The electricity meter is installed on the consumer’s premises. The allegations are baseless. Power consumption had gone up during the lockdown  as people stayed indoors.

The present tariff structure of telescopic billing was introduced in 2011-12 to provide power at subsidised rate for the poor the consumption exceeds tariff slab the tariff will change,” said N S Pillai, chairman, KSEB. To appease the consumers, the board has offered consumers the option of part payments of the billed amount. In an order dated May 30, the board offered  to make necessary modifications in the billing software to allow domestic consumers to pay half of the bill amount now and pay the rest in two instalments by December 2020.

Low Tension, High Tension and Extra High Tension consumers have been given the option to pay 25 per cent of the fixed charge now and defer payment of  the remaining 75 per cent till December 2020 without interest. “Even those protesting know that consumption went up during lockdown. As it was not possible to take meter reading during lockdown, we prepared the bill for March-April by calculating the average consumption during the past six months.

Though the billing cycle is 60 days it was stretched to 65-70 days due to lockdown restrictions. In some cases, the slab changed due to this delay and we are compensating such consumers. They should urge the government to provide some relaxation in the bill considering the lockdown which affected their livelihood,” said P Kumaran, KSEB director - distribution, IT and HRM.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSEB electricity bills
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp