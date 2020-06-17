Now, COVID negative certificates mandatory for all Keralites returning home

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state cabinet meeting held on Wednesday decided to make COVID negative certificates mandatory for all expats returning to Kerala.

The state had earlier pitched for COVID negative certificates only for passengers of chartered flights but the cabinet has now decided to make it mandatory for all inbound flights.

The Kerala government has decided to approach the Centre seeking its intervention to arrange the facilities at the foreign airports.

The state will ask the Centre to arrange the Truenet rapid testing system for the returning expats. This system has to be made available at the airports by the respective embassies.

Since the results will be announced in an hour in the Trunet rapid testing, only passengers who test negative will be allowed to board the flights. If the system is not introduced, it will lead to the spread of the virus among passengers, the cabinet meeting noted.