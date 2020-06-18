STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

KSRTC depot in Trivandrum closed after driver tests Covid-19 positive

A KSRTC driver turning Covid-19 positive in Pappanamcode depot has prompted health authorities to close down the depot for two days besides putting 17 employees in quarantine.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Employees at the Civil station sanitizing their hands before entering into the KSRTC. (Photo | TP Sooraj , EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC driver turning Covid-19 positive in Pappanamcode depot has prompted health authorities to close down the depot for two days besides putting 17 employees in quarantine. The authorities have started steps to trace secondary contacts who travelled in the bus operated by the driver. Besides sanitising the depot and rest room, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfected the places the driver visited.

They include fire stations at Chengalchoola and Parassala, Regional Transport office at Vazhuthacaud, petrol pump near Kerala Finance Corporation and police station at Nemom.Even before the depot closure was announced, the staffers refused to operate services as they protested against KSRTC’s lack of preparedness to adopt safety measures. 

The 40-year-old driver who tested positive is a native of Thrissur. He came to Pappanamcode depot on work arrangement on June 3 and was mostly involved in operating special services to transport people coming from outside of the state by train to their respective quarantine centres. “He developed fever and came to me to report the incident on June 14 afternoon,” said B Anil Kumar, the depot’s unit head. He is not included among the primary contacts. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KSRTC
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp