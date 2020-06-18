KSRTC depot in Trivandrum closed after driver tests Covid-19 positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A KSRTC driver turning Covid-19 positive in Pappanamcode depot has prompted health authorities to close down the depot for two days besides putting 17 employees in quarantine. The authorities have started steps to trace secondary contacts who travelled in the bus operated by the driver. Besides sanitising the depot and rest room, the Fire and Rescue Services personnel disinfected the places the driver visited.

They include fire stations at Chengalchoola and Parassala, Regional Transport office at Vazhuthacaud, petrol pump near Kerala Finance Corporation and police station at Nemom.Even before the depot closure was announced, the staffers refused to operate services as they protested against KSRTC’s lack of preparedness to adopt safety measures.

The 40-year-old driver who tested positive is a native of Thrissur. He came to Pappanamcode depot on work arrangement on June 3 and was mostly involved in operating special services to transport people coming from outside of the state by train to their respective quarantine centres. “He developed fever and came to me to report the incident on June 14 afternoon,” said B Anil Kumar, the depot’s unit head. He is not included among the primary contacts.