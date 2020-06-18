STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Lakshadweep-bound teachers stuck in Kochi quarantine centre for 12 days

The teachers’ fears came true when a Dubai returnee living in the room adjacent to the room of two school staffers tested positive on June 12.

Published: 18th June 2020 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 06:39 AM   |  A+A-

By Neethu Sethumadhavan 
Express News Service

KOCHI: As many as 12 staff members of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Minicoy (Lakshadweep), have been stranded in a quarantine centre in Kochi since June 6 and are now facing the threat of contracting Covid-19. The 20-member group includes six children of some staffers.They reached Kochi from Covid-19 green zones in different states, including Kerala, after summer vacation. They were supposed to undergo two days of quarantine at the Lakshadweep government’s guest house here and leave for the island on June 8 to rejoin duty. However, they have been stuck at the quarantine centre, Hotel Royal 4 Lakshadweep, near the district hospital here since their arrival.

“When we reached the guest house, we were told that we could not stay there as we are not Lakshadweep natives. We were asked to shift to the hotel, which is owned by a Lakshadweep native and is now paid quarantine centre for people bound for Lakshadweep. We are paying `1,000 per day for the stay,” said one of the teachers. 

The group members are worried about their health as many people arriving from the states which have a high number of Covid-19 cases, including Maharashtra and Gujarat, en route to Lakshadweep are being housed at the hotel. They were asked to be under seven-day quarantine after which they were to be shifted to the guest house. They were told that they could leave for Lakshadweep if they tested negative. “There are chances we might contract the disease here. However, when we enquired, the Lakshadweep officials told us to follow the instructions,” said another teacher.

Fears come true
The teachers’ fears came true when a Dubai returnee living in the room adjacent to the room of two school staffers tested positive on June 12. After the person was shifted, a Delhi Police officer who is a Lakshadweep native was allotted the same room for three days. “On Tuesday, the police officer was shifted to another room,” said a teacher. 

With the Dubai returnee testing positive, the teachers have to be in quarantine for another 14 days. The teachers demand that their swab samples be tested immediately and that they be shifted to a safer place if they test negative. “We contacted Navodaya Vidyalaya authorities. They told us that they have contacted the Lakshadweep government officials. We are keeping our fingers crossed,” said the teacher.

“As we have limited resources here, we are placing many persons under quarantine at the hotel, but they don’t have to worry. We tested the hotel staff. They all tested negative. We can’t allow the teachers to go back as it will put people in their native places at risk. Their safety is our prime concern. People returning from abroad are put under observation in state-owned quarantine centres and are brought here only after they test negative or get clearance,” said a Lakshadweep official.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp