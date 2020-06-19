COVID-19: Kerala to closely follow Oxford University’s findings on dexamethasone steroid

Dileep V Kumar By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Oxford University’s claim that the low-cost steroid dexamethasone reduces death by up to one third in hospitalised patients with severe respiratory complications of COVID-19, Kerala has decided to conduct further study in the matter.

For the state, the finding that the steroid could save the lives of people who are seriously ill holds much relevance as, of the recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths, except for Kollam, all others were deaths due to comorbidities, including respiratory illnesses.

It was on Tuesday that Oxford University came out with a press statement that a randomised, controlled clinical trial in the United Kingdom has found dexamethasone to be saving lives as it cuts deaths by one-third among patients critically ill with COVID-19.



"The state's COVID-19 treatment protocol consists of steroids including dexamethasone. Now there is only a proof of concept regarding the outcome of the trial. But it will be examined whether its administration as suggested by Oxford University is feasible for the state. This includes whether starting dexamethasone a bit earlier in the disease course could bring any remarkable change to a patient's condition," said a member of the state rapid response team for COVID-19.

At the same time, Dr Anant Bhan, who works on issues of bioethics, global health and policy at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, told The New Indian Express that though dexamethasone is routinely used in clinical settings, including for COVID-19, a definitive data is needed for clinical decision making.

"At present, the university has only come out with a press statement. Let it get published in a journal and then get it peer-reviewed," he said.

As per the press briefing of the university, a range of potential treatments for COVID-19, including low-dose dexamethasone (a steroid treatment) is there at the 175 National Health Service hospitals in the UK and over 11,500 patients have been enrolled in it.

It further stated, "a total of 2,104 patients were randomised to receive dexamethasone 6 mg once per day (either by mouth or by intravenous injection) for 10 days and were compared with 4,321 patients randomised to usual care alone. The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are in urgent need of oxygen treatment. So dexamethasone should now become the standard of care in these patients."

According to the university, given the public health importance of these results, it is now working to publish the full details as soon as possible.