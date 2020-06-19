STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

COVID-19: Kerala to closely follow Oxford University’s findings on dexamethasone steroid

Oxford University came out with a statement that a randomised, controlled clinical trial in the UK has found dexamethasone to be saving lives as it cuts deaths by one-third COVID-19 patients.

Published: 19th June 2020 01:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th June 2020 01:22 PM   |  A+A-

Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA.

Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)

By Dileep V Kumar
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After Oxford University’s claim that the low-cost steroid dexamethasone reduces death by up to one third in hospitalised patients with severe respiratory complications of COVID-19, Kerala has decided to conduct further study in the matter. 

For the state, the finding that the steroid could save the lives of people who are seriously ill holds much relevance as, of the recorded 20 COVID-19 deaths, except for Kollam, all others were deaths due to comorbidities, including respiratory illnesses.

It was on Tuesday that Oxford University came out with a press statement that a randomised, controlled clinical trial in the United Kingdom has found dexamethasone to be saving lives as it cuts deaths by one-third among patients critically ill with COVID-19.

ALSO READ UK's COVID-19 drug Dexamethasone is an inexpensive generic medicine commonly available in India

"The state's COVID-19 treatment protocol consists of steroids including dexamethasone. Now there is only a proof of concept regarding the outcome of the trial. But it will be examined whether its administration as suggested by Oxford University is feasible for the state. This includes whether starting dexamethasone a bit earlier in the disease course could bring any remarkable change to a patient's condition," said a member of the state rapid response team for COVID-19.

At the same time, Dr Anant Bhan, who works on issues of bioethics, global health and policy at Kasturba Medical College, Manipal, told The New Indian Express that though dexamethasone is routinely used in clinical settings, including for COVID-19, a definitive data is needed for clinical decision making. 

"At present, the university has only come out with a press statement. Let it get published in a journal and then get it peer-reviewed," he said.

As per the press briefing of the university, a range of potential treatments for COVID-19, including low-dose dexamethasone (a steroid treatment) is there at the 175 National Health Service hospitals in the UK and over 11,500 patients have been enrolled in it. 

It further stated, "a total of 2,104 patients were randomised to receive dexamethasone 6 mg once per day (either by mouth or by intravenous injection) for 10 days and were compared with 4,321 patients randomised to usual care alone. The survival benefit is clear and large in those patients who are in urgent need of oxygen treatment. So dexamethasone should now become the standard of care in these patients."

According to the university, given the public health importance of these results, it is now working to publish the full details as soon as possible.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus lockdown Coronavirus in India Coronavirus death toll Kerala government dexamethasone
India Matters
For representational purposes
Ladakh standoff: Hundreds of Twitter handles from Pakistan spreading false info
A view of the Rajya Sabha during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (File | PTI)
19 Rajya Sabha seats up for grabs, 3 states in focus as elections begin
Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar at Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagment party on June 30, 2018, held at Antilla, in south Mumbai.
Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar lose Instagram followers
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Modi govt's pet project Bharatmala Phase-1 to get delayed by 4 years: ICRA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
With no one venturing out to the sea for fishing, mechanised fishing boats are anchored at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai | P Jawahar
Chennai Lockdown Day 1: Fish seller throws hundreds of fish into dustbin
Late Malayalam director Sachy
'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' director Sachy passes away, Mollywood pays tribute
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp