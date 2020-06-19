'COVID queen, Nipah princess': Kerala Congress President stirs row by mocking KK Shailaja

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran has courted controversy with his allegation that Health Minister KK Shailaja was trying to earn fame by seeking to become a 'Nipah princess' and now a 'Covid queen'.

Mocking her, Mullappally said the minister used to camp at Kozhikode like a guest artist during the Nipah outbreak there. "Now the credit has gone to the government. Like her attempt to be known as a Covid queen now, she was trying to claim fame as a Nipah princess then," Mullappally said. The real credit for preventing Nipah goes to the health workers including doctors who rendered sincere efforts, he added.

Inaugurating Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala's fast in front of the Secretariat to protest against the central and state governments for ignoring expatriates on Friday, Mullappally came down heavily on the state Health Minister over lapses in COVID-19 preventive measures. Instead of making the necessary interventions to control the outbreak, the minister was trying to seek fame, he alleged.

The remarks have invited criticism from various quarters, with Left leaders demanding an apology from the Congress leader. Terming it an insulting remark, CPM Politburo member Brinda Karat said Mullappally should publicly apologise. "He was selected as KPCC president by the Congress High Command which should make it clear whether they support such a culture," said Brinda. The DYFI also urged Mullappally to withdraw his remark and apologise.