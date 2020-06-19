Govt sets ball rolling for Sabarimala airport; may bump into legal hurdles

Abhilash Chandran By

Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Nearly three years after finalising the land for the proposed Sabarimala International airport in Erumeli, the state government has given wings to the project by directing Kottayam district collector to initiate proceedings for acquiring the land.As per the order issued by the Revenue Principal Secretary, the entire 2263.18 acres of land in Cheruvally Estate, which is presently under the possession of K P Yohannan’s Believers’ Church, will be acquired for the project.

The land, which is spread across Erumely South and Manimala villages, was proposed as the most suitable land for the airport project by a three-member committee led by former additional chief secretary P H Kurien. Following this, procedures were progressing to get administrative sanction from the government under the aegis of V Thulasidas, special officer for the Sabarimala airport.

According to sources, the government will soon issue a notification for land acquisition as a follow-up of the Revenue Principal Secretary’s order. Following this, procedures demarcating the land for the project will commence and a requisition would be submitted to the government by the airport authority.

Later, the district collector can assign an officer for land acquisition and fix the value (price) of the land. However, ownership of the land is in dispute and the Kottayam district administration has filed a civil case in a Pala court against Believers’ Church, claiming the ownership of the land. The government will have to deposit the land value in the court to proceed with the project.Meanwhile, responding to the government’s move to acquire Cheruvally Estate for the project, Believers’ Church spokesperson Fr Sijo Pandappallil said the Church would accept the decision provided the government acknowledges that ownership of the land is vested with Believers’ Church.

“The Church is not against the Sabarimala airport. As per the prevailing orders of the High Court and Supreme Court, the ownership of land is vested with the Church. We are ready for any discussion after acknowledging our ownership on the land. At the same time, we will take a decision on further course of action regarding Thursday’s government order by convening an episcopal council meeting soon,” said Fr Sijo. At the same time, as per sources privy to the Church, they are likely to challenge the government’s move in the court maintaining the ownership case in the civil court. “As per the prevailing stand of the government, the ownership of land is in dispute, which we can’t agree to,” said sources.

Parallel activities

As per the initial report submitted by the Louis Berger Consulting Private Ltd, the agency which was appointed by the government for carrying out the techno-financial feasibility and environment impact assessment (EIA) of the proposed Sabarimala airport, a detailed study is needed at various levels, which will be conducted simultaneously with the land acquisition activities. “We need to complete various activities including preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR), conducting soil investigation and environmental impact study, which will be done simultaneously. We will commence the steps once the LA notification is issued,” said V Thulasidas.

Acquisition of Cheruvally Estate smacks of corruption, says K Surendran

T’Puram: The state government’s decision to acquire Cheruvally Estate for the proposed Sabarimala airport project smacks of corruption, BJP president K Surendran has said. Surendran decried the move to pay compensation and acquire the estate that was held by Harrisons Malayalam Ltd even after expiry of lease agreement with the government and later transferred to Believers’ Church.Surendran reminded the government of the the court orders that directed the state to take control of the estate after expiry of lease period. “Even after the government is in a position to freely acquire the estate for the airport, it has decided to pay compensation to Believers’ Church as part of a conspiracy,” he alleged.