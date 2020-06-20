STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala's biggest Covid-19 spike at 118; 96 recover

In the biggest single-day spike, 118 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday.  

Published: 20th June 2020 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus sample testing

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the biggest single-day spike, 118 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported in the state on Friday.  As many as 96 people who were under treatment recovered from the viral infection on the day. Of the 118 new cases, 67 were people who returned from abroad (Kuwait-35, UAE-14, Saudi Arabia-10, Oman-3, Russia-2, Qatar-1, Tajikistan-1 and Kazhakhstan-1) while 45 were other-state returnees (Maharashtra-16, Delhi-9, Tamil Nadu-8, Karnataka-5, Assam-2, Haryana-2, Andhra Pradesh-2 and Telangana-1).

Among  the newly infected, six were cases of local transmission. This includes three from Thiruvananthapuram and one person each from Kannur, Kottayam and Wayanad.The district-wise breakup of the fresh cases is as follows: Malappuram-18, Kollam-17, Alappuzha-13, Ernakulam-11, Palakkad-10, Pathanamthitta-9, Thiruvananthapuram-8, Kannur-8, Kottayam-7, Kozhikode-6, Wayanad-4, Kasaragod-4, Idukki-2 and Thrissur-1. Of the 96 people who tested negative, 21 were from Kannur, 15 from Malapuram, 14 each from Kollam and Palakkad, 12 from Thirssur, seven from Kottayam, four from Alappauzha, three each were from Thiruvannathapuram, Kozhikode and Kasaragod. 

A total of 1,380 people are under treatment for Covid-19 while 1,509 people have recovered so far. 
A total of 1.32 lakh people are under observation across the state, of which 1.30 lakh are either in home or institutional quarantine while 1,914 people are under hospital surveillance. On Friday, 197 people were admitted to various hospitals with Covid-19 symptoms. 

Seven new hostpsots were added to list, taking the total number to 112. The new hotspots are: Chapparakadavu, Irikkur, Kankol-Alappadambu, Keezhallur, Madayi, Ramanthali and Padiyur (all in Kannur district). As many as 13 local bodies were removed from the list of hotspots on Friday.As many as 4,889 samples were tested over the last 24 hours, of which the results of 3,186 samples are awaited. Another 36,051 samples were collected as part of sentinel surveillance. Of these, 34,416 samples tested negative. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kerala Covid-19
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp