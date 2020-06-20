Mullappally refuses to retract 'COVID Rani' remark against Shailaja, Congress unhappy

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In what could be a major embarrassment to the Congress and UDF leadership in the state, KPCC president Mullapally Ramachandran remained firm on his controversial comments against health minister KK Shailaja. Despite criticism from various corners, he stood by his 'Nipah Princess and Covid Rani' remark and insisted that he has not abused anyone.

He alleged that his complete speech was not carried by the media and only a certain section was retrieved which snowballed into a major controversy.

Meanwhile, the Congress camp is feeling the heat as they were surging ahead with a slew of protests against the LDF government. Mullappally’s comments have come as a blessing in disguise for the Left much to the displeasure of the UDF camp.

A day after Mullapally came out with his remarks against the health minister, many Congress and UDF leaders wanted him to apologise or retract his comments. But Mullapally remained defiant and went one step ahead, addressing the media outside Indira Bhavan on Saturday afternoon in the presence of KPCC organising general secretary KP Anil Kumar and another of his loyalists KPCC general secretary Manacaud Suresh. Mullapally said there is no point in the health minister taking credit for something she has not done.

"It should be recalled that a British newspaper addressed the health minister as a 'rock star'. Like any other minister, the health minister had only held evaluation meetings during the Nipah period and there was nothing commendable about it. That's why I addressed her as a guest artist," said Mullapally.

He also claimed that he was present in his Vatakara Lok Sabha constituency and hence had ample proof. Mullapally gave the credit to health workers for the meritorious work they had initiated during the Nipah outbreak. He remained firm that under no circumstances can anyone else walk away with the credit.

"It was under these circumstances that I addressed the health minister as Nipah Princess and Covid Rani. I am firm in my stand and I am a person who never makes any anti-woman comments. I am a public servant who has always worked in favour of women empowerment. Those CPM leaders who take cudgels against me have made anti-women comments numerous times," added Mullapally.

Regarding dissenting voices against his comments within the Congress camp, Mullapally maintained that no criticism from his party colleagues has come to his notice.

Mullapally had come out with his controversial speech at the day-long hunger strike observed by Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday in protest against the apathy towards Keralites stranded abroad.

However, Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy have remained tightlipped on Mullapally’s untimely comments. They are seeing red as the local bodies elections are round the corner followed by the Assembly elections next year. Much to their displeasure, the national media too had highlighted how Kerala’s health minister who had otherwise done yeoman work in combating Nipah and COVID-19 has faced ridicule at the hands of Mullapally.

So far, only Anil Kumar has openly come forward to rally behind the KPCC president. Manacaud Suresh took to social media on Saturday morning citing that Mullapally has never backtracked from his statements. He maintained that Mullapally had highlighted the lapses of the health minister who remains silent in the daily briefings of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.