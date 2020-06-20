Shailaja teacher was like family, Mullappally didn't even call: Nipah hero Lini's husband

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Following KPCC chief Mullappally Ramachandran's controversial remarks against Health Minister KK Shailaja that she was just a guest visitor during the Nipah outbreak and not at the forefront, nurse Lini's husband Sajeesh Puthur said that Mullappally, who was the local MP, never once visited the bereaved nurse's family or even called to console them.

"While everyone, regardless of political affiliation, was there to console us, he didn't appear even in a guest role, whereas Shailaja teacher was very much with us like a family member, always keeping in touch and taking care of things," Sajeesh wrote on Facebook.

ALSO READ | Mullappally refuses to retract 'COVID Rani' remark against Shailaja, Congress unhappy

Congress leader and Perambra block panchayat member Jithesh Muthukad openly contested Sajeesh's post. "Mullappally called Sajeesh on my phone. I was there when it happened. However, I am not blaming Sajeesh if he does not remember it, considering his then state of mind," said Jithesh.

Meanwhile, protesting Sajeesh's FB post, Congress workers protested in front of the primary health centre (PHC) in Koothali, Perambra, where Sajeesh works as a lower division clerk.