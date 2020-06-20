STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram on high alert as auto rickshaw driver tests positive for COVID-19

"Tracking everyone he came in contact with could prove difficult. We will need public participation and awareness to ensure that all his primary contacts are alerted," said an official

Published: 20th June 2020 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 03:58 PM   |  A+A-

PE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi

Representational image (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an auto rickshaw driver from Iranimuttam in Thiruvananthapuram testing positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and daughter, the district administration is scrambling to put measures in place to limit the potential spread of the virus.

As no clear source of infection has been identified, it is considered a case of local transmission. In connection with the case, Kalady junction, Attukal, Manacaud Junction, Chiramukku- Kalady road and Iranimuttam region have been declared containment zones by the district administration.

The auto rickshaw driver and his family tested positive on Friday after they approached General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram with symptoms. His other daughter is also reportedly symptomatic. He was actively working till June 12 and took many trips during this period.

"He took a few trips to a hospital in between when he was dropping off a family from Manacaud at a hospital here and picking them up. Manacaud junction is now shut down. We have done disinfection and the region is now a containment zone," said Simi Jyothish, Manacaud councillor.

The 52-year-old also has no known history of contact with people who have a travel history to other states or abroad. He developed fever and cough and visited the Primary Health Centre at Iranimuttam on June 12 by 11 am. Allegedly, he was advised to go to the General Hospital. However, the patient went back home.
 
On Wednesday, he went to a private hospital in Attukal which again advised him to go to the General Hospital. He interacted with his neighbours and other people living nearby during the period.

On Wednesday, his wife and daughter also developed symptoms of COVID-19. On Thursday, he went to the General Hospital by 7.30 am and his swab was taken. The patient's wife and daughter along with him are now admitted at the hospital.

"Tracking everyone he came in contact with could prove difficult. We will need public participation and awareness to ensure that all his primary contacts are alerted. The social distancing norms must be followed and in the coming days stricter restrictions will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram city with more cases of local transmission cropping up," said a district administration official.

The auto rickshaw driver's wife is a diabetic patient for the past 15 years. Their daughter, meanwhile, attended the SSLC examination held on May 28 as a scribe.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thiruvananthapuram COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Gallery
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
Yoga enthusiast seen performing Yoga during the International Yoga Day at Rajpath in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Rejuvenating mind, body, heart, soul: A look at how Indians celebrated International Yoga Day 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp