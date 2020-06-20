Thiruvananthapuram on high alert as auto rickshaw driver tests positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With an auto rickshaw driver from Iranimuttam in Thiruvananthapuram testing positive for COVID-19 along with his wife and daughter, the district administration is scrambling to put measures in place to limit the potential spread of the virus.

As no clear source of infection has been identified, it is considered a case of local transmission. In connection with the case, Kalady junction, Attukal, Manacaud Junction, Chiramukku- Kalady road and Iranimuttam region have been declared containment zones by the district administration.

The auto rickshaw driver and his family tested positive on Friday after they approached General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram with symptoms. His other daughter is also reportedly symptomatic. He was actively working till June 12 and took many trips during this period.

"He took a few trips to a hospital in between when he was dropping off a family from Manacaud at a hospital here and picking them up. Manacaud junction is now shut down. We have done disinfection and the region is now a containment zone," said Simi Jyothish, Manacaud councillor.

The 52-year-old also has no known history of contact with people who have a travel history to other states or abroad. He developed fever and cough and visited the Primary Health Centre at Iranimuttam on June 12 by 11 am. Allegedly, he was advised to go to the General Hospital. However, the patient went back home.



On Wednesday, he went to a private hospital in Attukal which again advised him to go to the General Hospital. He interacted with his neighbours and other people living nearby during the period.

On Wednesday, his wife and daughter also developed symptoms of COVID-19. On Thursday, he went to the General Hospital by 7.30 am and his swab was taken. The patient's wife and daughter along with him are now admitted at the hospital.

"Tracking everyone he came in contact with could prove difficult. We will need public participation and awareness to ensure that all his primary contacts are alerted. The social distancing norms must be followed and in the coming days stricter restrictions will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram city with more cases of local transmission cropping up," said a district administration official.

The auto rickshaw driver's wife is a diabetic patient for the past 15 years. Their daughter, meanwhile, attended the SSLC examination held on May 28 as a scribe.