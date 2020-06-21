Mullappally defends himself, but Chennithala asks him to stop tirade

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a major embarrassment to the KPCC and UDF leadership, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran remained firm on his controversial comments against Health Minister KK Shailaja. He reiterated that "Covid Rani" statement is true to his word and he has not abused anyone. He blamed the media for taking only a portion of his speech and flaring it up.Congress leaders wanted him to apologise or retract from his comments. But Mullappally remained defiant and went one step ahead and told reporters that Shailaja has not done any meritorious work.

"It should be recalled that a British newspaper (London Tribune) had addressed the health minister as "Rock dancer". Like any one, the health minister had held only evaluation meetings during the Nipah and there was nothing commendable about it. That's why I addressed her as a “guest artist” as the whole credit goes to the health workers for their meritorious work", said Mullappally. He also claimed that he was actively present during the Nipah outbreak in Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency.

"It was under these circumstances that I addressed the health minister as "Nipah Princess and Covid Rani". I am a person who never makes any anti-woman comments where I have always emphasised on women empowerment. CPM leaders who take cudgels against me should recall how former chief minister V S Achuthanandan and CPM leader A Vijayaraghavan had come out with derogatory comments against Congress leaders Lathika Subhash and Remya Haridas," said Mullappally.

Congress camp felt the heat at a time when they were surging ahead with a slew of protests against the LDF Government on its lapses in combating Covid-19. Party sources told TNIE that Chennithala has asked Mullappally to put a stop to his tirade against the health minister as he has made his stand clear on the issue.

However, UDF convener Benny Behanan MP maintained that a leader should not come out with anti-women comments. He told reporters in Kochi that Mullappally should not have made the controversial comments. It was only a few months ago Chennithala faced the brunt of the situation when he alleged that the health minister was having “media mania”. He had to eat his words. KPCC vice president T Siddique, organising general secretary K P Anil Kumar and KPCC general secretary Manacaud Suresh have rallied behind the KPCC president.