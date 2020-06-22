2015 local body poll results prompt IUML to look for new political alignment in Kerala

Ajay Kanth By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) -- a major constituent of UDF -- has a specific reason for exploring an alliance with Welfare Party of India (WPI) in the coming local body polls.

Though IUML leaders have denied reports on discussions of electoral alliance with WPI as "rumours", a look-back at the party’s performance in the 2015 local body elections might have forced the League to consider a new political alignment.

The 2015 poll results were not that rosy for the League in its strongholds like Ponnani, Perinthalmanna and Tirur as the CPM-led LDF could make considerable inroads after the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and WPI ate into IUML's vote share.

While SDPI won 51 seats in 2015, the WPI secured 42 seats and came second in 50 other seats, upsetting the prospects of IUML candidates in many seats. In Malappuram district, the 2015 polls turned out to be fruitful for the LDF.

Of the 94 grama panchayats, it bagged 27, a rise from eight in the previous polls. The LDF could also secure a clear majority in Perinthalmanna and Ponnani municipalities while it could win 19 against the UDF’s 18 in Tirur.

"Local body elections are fought differently. We could do well in the last elections because of our acceptance among the people. In local body polls, political alliances vary depending on region-specific issues and understanding. We are in discussion with IUML leaders and have not taken any final decision," WPI state secretary KA Shafeeq said.

He also hinted that the party was open to discussions with other political parties. IUML state general secretary KPA Majeed said the party has not decided on having an electoral alliance with any fringe political outfits in the state for local body polls. “There are many rumours doing rounds, but the party hasn’t taken any decision so far,” he said.