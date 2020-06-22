STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Antigen-based COVID testing of all patients at hospitals may not be feasible, say experts in Kerala

The Kerala government has expressed its willingness to opt for the new test, experts say testing all asymptomatic patients in hospitals is not feasible.

Published: 22nd June 2020 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab samples for COVID-19 testing during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Chennai

Representational image (File photo| PTI)

By Anuja Susan Varghese
Express News Service

KOCHI: All vulnerable asymptomatic individuals admitted at hospitals for various treatments can be tested for COVID-19 using rapid antigen detection kits, says ICMR. While this test has been accepted as a pre-surgical procedure across India now, it was being prescribed only in some states or as part of individual hospital policy earlier. The Kerala government has expressed its willingness to opt for the new test, experts say testing all asymptomatic patients in hospitals is not feasible.

"However, if tested in cluster containment zones in the state, the results can be helpful. Antigen testing cannot be a replacement for RT-PCR, but it can be used as a back-up and as part of the surveillance mechanism," said Dr Joseph K, consultant, Internal Medicine and Diabetology at VPS Lakeshore. When elective surgeries restarted, many major hospitals in the state made Covid test mandatory even for those undergoing even minor surgeries.

"Even before the ICMR made it mandatory, the state government had laid down guidelines that all surgeries including minor ones must be performed after the person is subjected to the Covid test. Otherwise, the entire medical team and staff conducting the surgery will be under threat, so we cannot take chances," said Dr Sanil Kumar, a urologist based in Kochi.

The Standard Q COVID-19 Ag rapid antigen detection kit, approved by ICMR, is developed by South Korea-based SD Biosensor. It is known to be cheap and quick with results. According to the ICMR, the rapid antigen detection test is conducted on the nasal swab sample and it checks for the presence of antigens or foreign substances which trigger an immune response in people.

The test can be used as a rapid point-of-care test to determine whether a person has or has had the infection, in a setting outside of the conventional laboratory.

"The tests can be cheaper -- the ICMR has capped the price at Rs 450 -- and Delhi has started this testing. The test results arrive in just 30 minutes as compared to the RT-PCR which takes up to four hours. Its actual worth can be known only after its application in real-life scenarios," said a physician working at a major private hospital in Kochi who did not want to be named.

Negative result not conclusive

However, the ICMR also says that suspected individuals who test negative for Covid-19 in rapid antigen test should be definitely subjected to RT-PCR test subsequently to rule out infection, whereas a positive test should be considered as a true positive and does not need reconfirmation by the RT-PCR test.

As the rapid antigen test has low sensitivity, it is likely to miss a significant proportion of patients with the disease. On the other hand, it has very high specificity and can effectively confirm the disease in the patient.

"There is no absolute test, it is all based on some probabilities and statistics. When the sensitivity is less, that means chances of false negatives are more. Therefore, it depends on for what purpose the kit is being used. If it is for surveillance, then we can go by this, but when it comes to treatment, it may not be a right indication," said a member of the state expert committee on Covid-19.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ICMR RT PCR kits COVID19 Coronavirus SD Biosensor Antigen COVID tests COVID19 testing
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp