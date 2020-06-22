STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four-year degree courses better for higher education system: Kerala government panel

According to the committee, the move will enable students to get admission for higher studies in foreign universities and also promote research at the undergraduate level.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: An expert committee constituted by the state government has recommended the state higher education department to include four-year honours bachelor’s degree programmes in top-ranked colleges and to devise integrated courses. The recommendation is aimed at improving the quality of higher education in the state and providing better avenues for advanced studies.

The committee, chaired by MG University Vice Chancellor Sabu Thomas, was constituted to suggest the introduction of new courses in affiliated colleges. The committee also emphasised that four-year honours degree courses should be started in universities which have received ‘A’ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) and are ranked in the top 50 of the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF).

According to the committee, the move will enable students to get admission for higher studies in foreign universities and also promote research at the undergraduate level. The honours programme will make a big change in the higher education system in the state, the committee noted.

