Over 100 positive COVID-19 cases for third day on the trot in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 133 persons testing positive -- the third consecutive day in which the number of cases crossed the 100 mark.

As many as 378 people were confirmed to have SARS-CoV-2 infection in the last three days. The day also saw 93 people getting cured of the infection. Of the positive cases reported, 123 were returnees and nine got the infection through contact, including a healthcare worker in Idukki.

Following the confirmation of COVID-19 in a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver on June 19 in the capital city, a high-level meeting chaired by minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday decided to implement a slew of measures to prevent chances of local transmission and community spread.

"The state is seeing an upward trend, but there is nothing much to worry as the number of cases due to contact is not that high," said a health department officer. Of the positive cases on Sunday, 80 persons had come to the state from abroad and 43 from other states.

The positive cases were from Thrissur (16), Palakkad (15), Kollam (13), Idukki (11), Alappuzha, Kott ayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur (10 each), Thiruvananthapuram (nine), Pathanamthitta (eight), Kasaragod (six) and Ernakulam (five). The contact cases were from, Idukki and Thrissur (three each), Palakkad (two) and Ernakulam (one).

The recovered were from Thrissur (37), Malappuram (30), Alappuzha (nine), Kozhikode (five), Pathanamthitta (four), Kottayam (three), Kannur and Kozhikode (two each) and Palakkad (one each). The total active cases in the state are 1,490, while 1,659 have recovered from the infection.

SEVEN NEW HOTSPOTS DECLARED

On the day, seven places were declared as hotspots — Thrikovilvattom, Mayyanad, Ittiva, Kalluvathukkal and Kollam Corporation in Kollam, Vazhapally in Kottayam and Mallapuzhassery in Pathanamthitta. The active hotspots in the district are 109.

Nine places were removed from the hotspot list. They are Avanoor, Cherppu, Thrikoor, Irinjalakuda municipality, Vadanapally, Alagappa Nagar, Vellangalloor and Tholoor in Thrissur and Adichanalloor in Kollam.