STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Over 100 positive COVID-19 cases for third day on the trot in Kerala

Following the confirmation of COVID-19 in an autorickshaw driver on June 19 in the capital city, a high-level meeting decided to implement a slew of measures.

Published: 22nd June 2020 04:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2020 04:58 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, thermal screeners, COVID 19, fever

For representational purposes (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state recorded the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 133 persons testing positive -- the third consecutive day in which the number of cases crossed the 100 mark.

As many as 378 people were confirmed to have SARS-CoV-2 infection in the last three days. The day also saw 93 people getting cured of the infection. Of the positive cases reported, 123 were returnees and nine got the infection through contact, including a healthcare worker in Idukki.

Following the confirmation of COVID-19 in a 52-year-old autorickshaw driver on June 19 in the capital city, a high-level meeting chaired by minister Kadakampally Surendran on Sunday decided to implement a slew of measures to prevent chances of local transmission and community spread.

"The state is seeing an upward trend, but there is nothing much to worry as the number of cases due to contact is not that high," said a health department officer. Of the positive cases on Sunday, 80 persons had come to the state from abroad and 43 from other states.

The positive cases were from Thrissur (16), Palakkad (15), Kollam (13), Idukki (11), Alappuzha, Kott ayam, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Kannur (10 each), Thiruvananthapuram (nine), Pathanamthitta (eight), Kasaragod (six) and Ernakulam (five). The contact cases were from, Idukki and Thrissur (three each), Palakkad (two) and Ernakulam (one).

The recovered were from Thrissur (37), Malappuram (30), Alappuzha (nine), Kozhikode (five), Pathanamthitta (four), Kottayam (three), Kannur and Kozhikode (two each) and Palakkad (one each). The total active cases in the state are 1,490, while 1,659 have recovered from the infection.

SEVEN NEW HOTSPOTS DECLARED

On the day, seven places were declared as hotspots — Thrikovilvattom, Mayyanad, Ittiva, Kalluvathukkal and Kollam Corporation in Kollam, Vazhapally in Kottayam and Mallapuzhassery in Pathanamthitta. The active hotspots in the district are 109.

Nine places were removed from the hotspot list. They are Avanoor, Cherppu, Thrikoor, Irinjalakuda municipality, Vadanapally, Alagappa Nagar, Vellangalloor and Tholoor in Thrissur and Adichanalloor in Kollam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Kerala COVID cases Kerala corona cases
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo| PTI)
Maharashtra freezes 3 Chinese projects worth Rs 5,000 crore
For representational purpose.
Insurers now covering patients for healthcare at home
A vial of the investigational drug remdesivir is visually inspected at a Gilead Sciences manufacturing site in US. (File photo| AP)
Remdesivir to take at least 2 weeks to hit the market
Representational Image (Photo| Express Illustration)
Info overload: It’s time to power off, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8ROjxeqlJ9Q
Thomas and Mariamma at their home in Ranni
Meet the old Kerala couple that positively fought COVID-19 and recovered
Gallery
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
India on Sunday witnessed annual solar eclipse or 'surya grahan' 2020. In this photo, 33 per cent of the solar eclipse was visible from the Tiruchy Astro Club. (Photo | M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)
Indians look up at the sky for a glimpse of the rare 'ring of fire' solar eclipse 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp