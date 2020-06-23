STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Second COVID-19 death in Kollam

There are 236 cases reported in the district so far while 91 persons have been cured of the disease.

Published: 23rd June 2020 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:57 PM   |  A+A-

Thiruvananthapuram, Covid-19

A policeman stopping and asking a two-wheeler rider to go back as he come from the containment zone, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A Kollam-native became the latest casualty of Covid-19 in the state taking the total number of victims to 22. 

Vasanthakumar, 68, of Pulimoodu in Mayyanadu died at Kollam Medical College on Tuesday morning. He was undergoing treatment for acute pneumonia and suffered a heart attack on Monday night. He had returned from Delhi on New Delhi- Ernakulam Nizamuddin Express (S2 coach) on June 10. He reached Kollam on special KSRTC service and was in home quarantine. He started showing symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever and shivering on June 15 and was tested positive on June 17.

The funeral will be held as per Covid-19 protocol. It is the second death due to Covid-19 reported from Kollam. There are 236 cases reported in the district so far while 91 persons have been cured of the disease.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Death Kerala Coronavirus
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp