Second COVID-19 death in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A Kollam-native became the latest casualty of Covid-19 in the state taking the total number of victims to 22.

Vasanthakumar, 68, of Pulimoodu in Mayyanadu died at Kollam Medical College on Tuesday morning. He was undergoing treatment for acute pneumonia and suffered a heart attack on Monday night. He had returned from Delhi on New Delhi- Ernakulam Nizamuddin Express (S2 coach) on June 10. He reached Kollam on special KSRTC service and was in home quarantine. He started showing symptoms of Covid-19 such as fever and shivering on June 15 and was tested positive on June 17.

The funeral will be held as per Covid-19 protocol. It is the second death due to Covid-19 reported from Kollam. There are 236 cases reported in the district so far while 91 persons have been cured of the disease.