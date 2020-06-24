68-year-old dies of Covid in Kollam

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A Covid-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, died on Tuesday, taking the total death toll in the state to 22. Vasanthakumar, 68, of ‘Pulimoodu’ at Mukkom East in Mayyanad, was under treatment for acute pneumonia and he suffered a heart attack on Monday night. Though life-saving drugs were brought from Kochi with the help of police, he breathed his last on Tuesday morning.

A mechanic in a company in Delhi, Vasanthakumar reached the state on June 10 by New Delhi-Ernakulam Nizamuddin Express. Later, he reached Kollam in a special KSRTC service and was undergoing quarantine at his son’s house at Mukkom.“He was staying alone in the house as his family members had shifted to another house nearby. We had been monitoring his health,” said Mukkom East ward councillor Sheelaja N. He started showing symptoms like fever on June 15 and tested positive on June 17. The cremation was held as per Covid protocol at Mulankadakom crematorium.