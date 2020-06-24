STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

68-year-old dies of Covid in Kollam

A mechanic in a company in Delhi, Vasanthakumar reached the state on June 10 by New Delhi-Ernakulam Nizamuddin Express.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Police sought the assistance of the Fire department to fish out the body from the well.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A Covid-19 patient, who was undergoing treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kollam, died on Tuesday, taking the total death toll in the state to 22. Vasanthakumar, 68, of ‘Pulimoodu’ at Mukkom East in Mayyanad, was under treatment for acute pneumonia and he suffered a heart attack on Monday night. Though life-saving drugs were brought from Kochi with the help of police, he breathed his last on Tuesday morning. 

A mechanic in a company in Delhi, Vasanthakumar reached the state on June 10 by New Delhi-Ernakulam Nizamuddin Express. Later, he reached Kollam in a special KSRTC service and was undergoing quarantine at his son’s house at Mukkom.“He was staying alone in the house as his family members had shifted to another house nearby. We had been monitoring his health,” said Mukkom East ward councillor Sheelaja N. He started showing symptoms like fever on June 15 and tested positive on June 17. The cremation was held as per Covid protocol at Mulankadakom crematorium. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp