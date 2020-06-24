STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala activist Rehana Fathima booked for posting 'offensive' video of her kids painting on her body

Rehana Fathima posted the video on YouTube and Facebook in which her children were seen painting on her semi-nude body, accompanied with the hashtag #BodyArtandPolitics.

Published: 24th June 2020 10:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 10:11 PM

Rehana Fathima

Kochi-based activist Rehana Fathima (File Photo| Shaji Vettippuram /EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUVALLA: The Tiruvalla police registered case against Rehana Fathima on Wednesday for allowing her children to paint on her semi-nude body and posting a video of the same on social media.

The case was registered followed a complaint lodged by BJP OBC Morcha leader Arun Prakash pointing out non-bailable offences that come under the Kerala Police Act, Information Technology Act and Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act.

Fathimahad courted controversy in October 2018 after she tried to trek to the Sabarimala temple following the Supreme Court order allowing women of all ages entry into the temple.

She was arrested and jailed for 18 days for a Facebook post that hurt the sentiments of Ayyappa devotees.
 

