STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Kerala has serious situation at hand, says CM Pinarayi

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 141 new cases and one death, taking the active cases to 1,620.

Published: 24th June 2020 06:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 06:58 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With  100-plus cases reported for the fifth straight day and a rising number of patients with unknown sources of infection pointing at a possible community transmission, Kerala is staring at an alarming situation. While the escalating asymptomatic cases could be an indication of silent spread, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Malappuram have increasing cases of infection due to local contact, which too is a cause for concern.

On Tuesday, Kerala reported 141 new cases and one death, taking the active cases to 1,620. Summing up the situation, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was expecting a worst-case scenario.
“For the past five days, fresh cases have crossed the 100-mark. Tuesday saw the highest single-day spike. The presence of asymptomatic patients and cases with unknown sources of infection are the most worrying things. The state has a serious situation at hand,” Pinarayi said during his daily press briefing. 

The healthcare experts, however, want the government to stop pondering whether community transmission is there or not and instead take steps assuming that it indeed has happened in the state.Pinarayi said that though there is not too much to worry about asymptomatic cases as the rate of virus transmission caused by them are lower than  those with symptoms, increasing cases with unknown sources of infection are a concern.The chief minister said that around two per cent of the cases reported in the state falls under that category whereas the national average is more than 40 per cent.

‘Community spread: No more indicators needed’

“Experts say the rate of infectivity of asymptomatic cases is comparatively less. But the state’s scenario is different. Here, most households have the presence of high-risk groups. Thus the caution that we’re taking while venturing out to prevent infection should be replicated at one’s home also,” the CM said.Rajendra Pilankatta of School of Medicine and Public Health of Central University of Kerala said as per the existing signs of infection spread, the state is heading towards the third stage of Covid-19, which is community transmission.

“At present we’ve no evidence to say conclusively that there is community transmission in the state. But there are some indications which point towards that. The key is to implement restrictions and follow the break-the-chain guidelines,” said Rajendra.

Dr Anoop Kumar A S, chief of critical care medicine at Baby Memorial Hospital in Kozhikode, said: “No further indicators are needed to say there is community spread here. The source of infection remains unknown for two per cent of the cases. That is enough to undertake measures to prepare the state to deal with community spread.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pinarayi Vijayan COVID 19
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp