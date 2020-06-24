STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kerala SSLC results to be out on June 30; HSE, VHSE by July 10

Unlike previous years, some papers of SSLC, HSE and VHSE were postponed this year in the wake of coronavirus spread and ensued lockdown.

results

A representational image of students checking their exam results. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government has announced the date of publishing results of SSLC, HSE and VHSE examinations.

The SSLC results will be announced on June 30 while the results of HSE and VHSE will be announced by July 10.

The valuation of SSLC examinations has been completed but the HSE and VHSE valuation are yet to be completed.

The results will be announced by General education minister C Raveendranath. 

Speaking to TNIE, A Shahjahan, Secretary, General education department said the decision on announcing results was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by C Raveendranath, on Wednesday. As per the decision, a board meeting will be convened and the SSLC results will be announced by the minister.

"The valuation of the SSLC examination has been completed and hence the results are announced much earlier. However, the valuation of HSE examinations will be completed only in three days. So we need some more time. Hence it will be announced on July 10," he said. 

It was in the last week of May, the deferred examinations were conducted by the government amid protest from opposition parties. The virtual classes of the new academic year were also begun from June 1.

Over 4.78 lakh students appeared for the SSLC examination while over 8. 9 lakh students appeared for HSE and VHSE examinations.

Many students could not appear for the examinations due to lockdown restrictions and they will be allowed to appear for the examination along with the SAY (Save a Year) examinations.

The dates of 'SAY' examinations will also be announced along with the results.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp