NEET centres in other countries not practical, High Court told

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Medical Council of India (MCI) on Tuesday told the High Court that it was not possible to allot examination centres for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), scheduled to be held on July 26, abroad including in Gulf countries. The submission came on a petition seeking a directive to the Centre and the NTA to allot centres for NEET in Qatar and other Gulf countries. They said the test could also not be conducted online as, unlike Joint Entrance Examination, NEET was held offline. Also, question papers and other examination materials for NEET have to be transported from the NTA headquarters to a large number of examination centres which requires meticulous planning. They it was not feasible to conduct NEET online in a single shift for all candidates.