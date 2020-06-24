NEET centres in other countries not practical, High Court told

KOCHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Medical Council of India (MCI) on Tuesday told the High Court that it was not possible to allot examination centres for National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET), scheduled to be held on July 26, abroad including in Gulf countries. The submission came on a petition seeking a directive to the Centre and the NTA to allot centres for NEET in Qatar and other Gulf countries. They said the test could also not be conducted online as, unlike Joint Entrance Examination, NEET was held offline. Also, question papers and other examination materials for NEET have to be transported from the NTA headquarters to a large number of examination centres which requires meticulous planning. They it was not feasible to conduct NEET online in a single shift for all candidates.
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Decision on further extension of lockdown depends on situation: Punjab CM
Kejriwal government proposes ways to make Burari COVID hospital functional in 'shortest possible time'
Doctors at Delhi's Hindu Rao Hospital continue protest for second day over delay in salaries
Tribal kids of Wayanad embrace e-learning charm
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 6000 mark; two-day curfew in Puri from June 30 ahead of return car festival
Karachi crash aftermath: PIA tries to allay global concerns over pilot licenses after grounding 141 of them