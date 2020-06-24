UDF stir led to Kerala govt's U-turn on COVID negative certificates for expats: Chennithala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala government's decision to allow expatriates wearing PPE kits if the countries from where they depart do not conduct COVID-19 tests is a face-saving gesture after widespread protests by the UDF, said Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala.

"The deaths of expats have reached almost 300. Why did the government insist on production of COVID-19 negative certificates till now," he lashed out at the government.

Chennithala pointed out that until Tuesday the government was clamouring for COVID-19 negative certificates. The LDF government is embarrassed to admit that it had to revoke the decision, he said.

At a media briefing at Cantonment House here on Wednesday, Chennithala also criticised the appointment of CPM nominee KV Manoj Kumar as chairman of the Kerala Child Rights Commission.

He alleged that the controversial appointment is a challenge to the people as the appointee has no experience in the field.

"The post is equivalent to the rank of Chief Secretary. The Commission has seen former chief secretaries holding office. The latest appointment shows the highhandedness of the LDF Government. Currently there is an increase of POCSO cases. The majority of them remain unsolved. The people of Kerala will not approve Manoj Kumar's appointment," added Chennithala.