Amartya Sen, Noam Chomsky on board as Kerala govt launches debate series on new development models

The first episode will have Chomsky, Sen and WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan speaking on 'Kerala - Future Paths of Development'.

Published: 25th June 2020 02:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 02:14 PM   |  A+A-

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a novel initiative during the COVID-19 pandemic, the state government is launching the 'Kerala Dialogue' -- a debate series on new concepts and development models. A series of visionaries including noted political thinker Noam Chomsky and Nobel-laureate economist Amartya Sen will join this unique initiative that is to be rolled out from Friday.

The debate series to be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will feature prominent personalities from various walks of life including scientists, philosophers, diplomats, economists, writers, journalists, activists, technocrats and people's representatives.

The first episode will have Chomsky, Sen and WHO Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan speaking on 'Kerala - Future Paths of Development'. State Planning Board vice chairman VK Ramachandran and senior journalist N Ram would be the moderators. The first episode would be telecast through the Chief Minister's official social media accounts.

The coming episodes in the series will also be telecast in the same manner. The government is of the view that the Kerala Dialogue series can ensure debates and dialogues on sustainable and inclusive development on the lines of the Kerala model. 

Comments(2)

