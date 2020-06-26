STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: KSDP to begin portable ventilator production by July end

According to C B Chandrababu, chairman of KSDP, the MoU was signed on Tuesday and the company plans to begin industrial production by July end.

AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only

By Biju E Paul
Express News Service

ALAPUZZHA: The Kerala State Drug and Pharmaceuticals (KSDP) Ltd, which is the only drug-manufacturing company under the state government, will begin production of portable ventilators to meet the Covid-19 medical needs.

A memorandum understanding (MoU) was signed between the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Calicut to transfer technology to KSDP.

According to C B Chandrababu, chairman of KSDP, the MoU was signed on Tuesday and the company plans to begin industrial production by July end.

"When the Covid scare increased, state government directed the KSDP management to begin production of medicines and equipment to manage the situation. We have state-of-the-art facilities to produce drugs.

We also have a good engineering wing to develop and assemble equipment. Last month, the state government directed us to take steps to begin production of portable ventilators following a shortage of machines in the state," Chandrababu said.

"A model developed by researchers of NIT was identified and it proved to be effective. Hence, we signed the MoU. The company has already set up the infrastructure to assemble the ventilator. As per the project report, we can produce 125 to 150 portable ventilators a month," Chandrababu said. S Shyamala, KSDP MD, said the company expects to get the government's nod for starting production soon.

"The majority of components for the ventilator areavailable in the state and only two parts need to be imported. We can start production immediately after the government gives its approval," Shaymala said.

Cost to be Rs 7,000-8,000

Dr Sajith V, head of the department, School of Material Science and Engineering, NIT Calicut, said, "We tested the device at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and it proved to be successful.

It needs the approval from a recognised institution like Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology. The KSDP can approach Sree Chitra or any other intuition for approval."

The rate depends on the price of the artificial manual breathing unit (AMBU) bag which is used in the machine.

"With an AMBU bag of average quality and capacity, a portable ventilator can be produced at a cost of Rs 7,000-8,000. The device is not a substitute for the normal mechanical ventilator; it is just a breathing support for a patient," Sajith said.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp