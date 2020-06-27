Fire breaks out at jewellery in Kozhikode, staff injured
KOZHIKODE: A major disaster was averted due to the timely intervention by the locals after a fire broke out at the multi-storeyed Apollo jewellery showroom at Kottooly of Kozhikode on Saturday around 12 noon.
Preliminary reports suggest that as many as 12 persons were stuck inside, including four customers, who were rescued by breaking the window panes. Two jewellery staff who suffered minor injuries were taken to the nearest hospital. The three-story building has caught fire in its basement.
Five units of fire and rescue wing pumped water and extinguished the fire in 20 minutes. It is learned that the building is a new one, a specialized jewellery section of Apollo.