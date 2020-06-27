STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Major graft alleged in Kerala's Kabani river dredging; panchayat refutes charges

The WPSS alleged that sand worth crores of rupees was mined from the river under the guise of removing sediments.

Published: 27th June 2020 12:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2020 12:13 AM   |  A+A-

Houses on the banks of Kabani river near Panamaram, Wayanad | Express

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The Wayanad Prakriti Samrakshana Samiti (WPSS) has alleged major corruption in the dredging of Kabani river to remove sediments accumulated in the river bed during last year's flood.

The WPSS alleged that sand worth crores of rupees was mined from the river under the guise of removing sediments.

"Under the cover of the District Disaster Management Authority's (DDMA) permission to remove sediments, sand worth crores of rupees was mined from 25 boat jetties of Panamaram gram panchayat, in
collusion with the panchayat governing body," alleged WPSS president N Badusha.

"Around 2,500 tipper loads of sand have been mined and stocked at secret places at Neervaram, Neerachadi, Kaipadukunnu, Kandala, Kappamchaal and Padachaal in Wayanad and Kuttiadi in Kozhikode district. The market price of a tipper load of sand is Rs 15,000," he said.

According to WPSS, though dredging was allowed from June 1-15, the gram panchayat illegally extended it till June 20 without re-tendering. "A battalion of sand miners, 500 workers including diving experts, 50 tipper lorries, 10 fibre boats and earth movers were engaged in indiscriminate mining for the last 25 days.

"Loads of sand are being pumped from the bottom of the river using motors. The DDMA too is responsible for this. The mined sand should be recovered and a Vigilance probe should be ordered," said Badusha.

Meanwhile, Panamaram gram panchayat president Shiney Krishnan dismissed the allegations, saying sediments comprising sand, mud and remnants of trees were removed from the river bed and not just sand alone.

"The dredging was done only in five boat jetties and not in 25 jetties as alleged. The time period for
dredging was extended as the work got stalled due to the heavy downpour. All this was being done as per DDMA guidelines," Shiney told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Kabani river
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp