More than 1,000 new cases in 8 days; 6 CISF personnel positive

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala reported 100-plus Covid-19 cases for the eighth straight day, adding more than 1,000 persons to the list of active cases during the period. With another four days to complete five months since the first case was reported, on January 30, the state now has 1,849 people under treatment. A total of 150 new cases were reported on Friday.

The new patients included six CISF personnel and three staffers of an Army canteen, all in Kannur, and a health worker in Palakkad. Two of the CISF personnel had served at the airport. Ten contracted the virus through local contact. Five of them, including a VSSC staffer, are from the state capital where stringent lockdown restrictions are in place. As many as 65 patients recovered on Friday.

Of the new patients, 91 had returned from abroad and 48 from other states. Palakkad reported the most number of cases (23), followed by Alappuzha (21), Kottayam (18), Malappuram and Kollam (16 each), Kannur (13), Ernakulam (9), Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Kozhikode (7 each), Wayanad (5), Pathanamthitta (4) and Idukki and Kasaragod (2 each).

A total of 1,63,944 persons are under quarantine. Of them 1,61,547 persons are under home/institutional quarantine and 2,397 in hospitals. A total of 312 persons were hospitalised on Friday alone.

Two new hotspots have been added — at Amballoor in Ernakulam and Punnapra South in Alappuzha.

81-yr-old Covid survivor dies of kidney disease

Kannur: Porayil Kunhiraman Nambiar, 81, who had recovered from Covid, died of kidney failure at Kannur MCH on Friday. He had tested positive after arriving from New Delhi on June 14. He tested negative twice, but had been undergoing treatment for kidney and liver ailments.