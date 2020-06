By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU), the affiliating university for engineering colleges in the state, has postponed all exams scheduled to begin from July 1 owing to the Covid-19 situation in the state.

The varsity had received numerous representations from students and parents seeking postponement of the exams.

The decision to postpone the exams was taken by KTU's Syndicate Standing Committee on Examinations, Vice Chancellor MS Rajasree said.