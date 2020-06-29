STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Two doctors, 3 nurses test COVID-19 positive in Malappuram

A physician and two nursing assistants at the Sukapuram Hospital and a pediatrician and a staff nurse at the Edappal Hospitals have contracted the virus.

Published: 29th June 2020 02:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2020 02:19 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus

A man awaits people at a swab testing facility. (Photo| PTI)

By Vishnuprasad K P
Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: A sense of fear has gripped Malappuram after five healthcare workers, including two doctors, tested positive on Sunday. A physician and two nursing assistants at the Sukapuram Hospital and a pediatrician and a staff nurse at the Edappal Hospitals, both in the Vattamkulam panchayat near Edappal, have contracted the virus. Their swab samples were tested on June 19 as part of the sentinel surveillance. They have treated several people and preparing their list of primary contacts could be a tough task for health officials.

“The physician has treated several aged people in the area. Also, the pediatrician is a known name in Edappal and he too must have attended to many children,” said a local resident.The hospitals temporarily closed down the respective sections and they would be reopened only after disinfecting the area. Five people from Vattamkulam panchayat had contracted the virus through local contact on Saturday.

Fearing the possibility of community transmission, the district administration has decided to impose stringent lockdown regulations in four panchayats and a majority of wards in the Ponnani municipality.
Edappal, Vattamkulam, Alamcode and Maranchery panchayats and all wards except 1, 2, 3, 50 and 51 of the Ponnani municipality have been designated as containment zones.

“We’ve decided to impose strict restrictions in these containment zones. The district is going through a very tough phase and imposing restrictions on people’s movements in the containment zones is the only way to contain the spread now,” said Malappuram District Collector K Gopalakrishnan.

“People’s movement will be allowed only between 7 am and 1 pm. They should use this time for purchasing grocery items and availing of essential services. People coming from Palakkad and Kozhikode through the highway should exit the containment zones 30 minutes after entering it. They shouldn’t go into the interior places,” Gopalakrishnan added. Meanwhile, the Health Department will do RT-PCR tests on 1,000 people to check for a community spread in the new containment zones.

“It will take three days to collect the samples and another three days to get the results. Only then will we get a clear picture of whether community transmission has occurred in the district or not,” the collector said. The recent developments indicate that the people in Vattamkulam and Edappal panchayats are at high risk. Earlier, a person who used to wander in and around Edappal and a driver with the Edappal panchayat office who came in contact with him tested positive.

The Health Department is yet to identify the former.“The latest developments point to the possibility of community transmission, but it should be confirmed scientifically by the health department,” said a doctor.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 warrior
India Matters
This satellite photo provided by Planet Labs shows the Galwan Valley area in the Ladakh region near the Line of Actual Control between India and China Tuesday, June 16, 2020. (Photo | AP)
China bases martial arts instructors in Tibet; India's 'Ghatak Platoon' ready
Claim I-T exemption on conveyance allowance
Health workers wearing protective gear arrive for a free medical check-up to analyse the spread of COVID-19 at Appa Pada slum area in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Here is what states have decided on Covid lockdown extension
Image used for representation. (File photo| PTI)
18-month-old youngest to die of coronavirus in Tamil Nadu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
One-horned rhinos wade through flooded Kaziranga National Park following incessant rain in Assam’s Nagaon district on Friday | pTI
Floods hit Assam once again, over 9 lakh people affected
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
Delhi waging difficult war against COVID-19, will emerge victorious with time: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join the ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp