Amid COVID-19 pandemic, record 98.82 per cent students pass in Kerala SSLC exams

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Kerala registered a record 98.82 pass percentage in the SSLC examinations this year. This is a 0.71 percent increase from the pass percentage registered last year, said General Education Minister C Raveendranath while announcing the results here on Tuesday.

“A total of 4,17,101 students out of 4.27 lakh have qualified for higher studies. No moderation has been given this year too and government schools performed better compared to last year,” Raveendranath said in a press conference.

He also pointed out that students who could not appear for the three subjects due to COVID-19 will get an opportunity to write the exam as regular along with Save A Year (SAY) examinations. The dates of SAY exams will be announced later.

Raveendranath added that the admission to plus one classes will begin only after the announcement of the CBSE and ICSE curriculum before July 15. "The government will ensure that all students will get admission to plus one classes and the admission process will be held online," he said.

As many as 41,906 students secured ‘A+’ in all subjects. Last year, it was 37,334. Pathanamthitta revenue district registered the highest pass percentage (99.71 per cent) while Wayanad revenue district recorded the lowest pass percentage (95.04). Malappuram district secured first position with 2,736 A+.

Kuttanad education district came on top by registering 100 per cent while Wayanad stood at the last position with 95.04. Raveendranath said the results of no candidate had been withheld this year.

100 percent success rate schools

Government - 637

Aided - 796

Unaided - 404

Highest and least number of candidates

The centre with the most number of students who appeared is PKMHSS, Edarikode, Malappuram. A total of 2,327 students had appeared for the exams. The least number of students appeared in Government HS, Thekkekkara, Alappuzha. As many as 1,703 schools recorded cent percent success.

Revaluation

Students can submit an online application for revaluation from July 2 to 5. The respective headmasters of the schools need to confirm the applications in the online system. The results will be published on the website of Pareeksha Bhavan. The photostat copies of the answer sheets will also be given to the students.

QR codes on certificates

The Minister said that the SSLC certificates will have QR codes from this year to ensure their authenticity. Haroon TK, a visually challenged student of Mampad Government HS, secured A+ in all subjects despite his disability, the Minister said.

You can access the results at:

www.keralapareekshabhavan.in

www.sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

www.results.kite.kerala.gov.in

www.results.kerala. nic,in

www.prd.kerala.gov.in

www.sietkerala.gov.in

www.sslchiexam.kerala.gov.in (HSLC hearing impaired)

www.thslcexam.kerala.gov.in (THSLC results)

www.ahslcexam.kerala.gov.in (AHSLC results)

To download SSLC Result 2020, open the website or Saphalam app, select your class, enter your Register Number, date of birth and click on submit to access the results which can be downloaded for print