STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Kerala

Project CLAT 2020: Legal services authority launches crash course for 11 Kattunayaka students

The venture aims to prepare students from the tribal community for the national-level entrance test to get admission to premier law institutions.

Published: 30th June 2020 02:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2020 02:32 PM   |  A+A-

Students attend CLAT crash course. (Photo: Express)

By Amiya Meethal
Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: In a first, students from the Kattunayaka community in Wayanad are being provided with a special crash course to help them crack the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT). The one-month course began on Monday at the Model Residential School (MRS) in Kaniyambetta with 11 students, including six girls. Selected from the Noolpuzha MRS, the students are awaiting their Plus Two examination results.

Initiated by the Wayanad District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), with the support of the Integrated Tribal Development Programme (ITDP), the venture aims to prepare students from the tribal community for the national-level entrance test to get admission to premier law institutions.

"There is none in the legal fraternity from the Kattunayaka tribe," said DLSA secretary and Sub-Judge K Rajesh.

"This programme is an attempt to address that concern. With the registration fee for each applicant for the entrance examination coming to Rs 3,500, which is binding for tribes as well, the tribal development department has remitted the fee for all students."

The inaugural class was led by Jayashankar K I, an assistant professor with the Department of Law, Central University of Kerala. CLAT 2020 is scheduled to be held in the last week of July.

According to ITDP district project officer A C Cheriyan, the students for the residential programme were selected after orientation classes held at MRS, Noolpuzha and MRS, Kaniyambetta. The funding for the programme is borne by the tribal development department and, if students get admission to law schools, their entire expenses too will be taken care of.

"This is an innovative programme. No such special training has been given to Kattunayaka students for a national entrance test," said C Ismail, tribal development officer, Sulthan Bathery.

Kerala Legal Services Authority (KeLSA) executive chairman and High Court Judge C T Ravikumar inaugurated the programme through video-conferencing. KeLSA member secretary and District Judge Nisar Ahamad K T, DLSA chairman and District Sessions Judge A Haris were among those present. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
School students catch up after finishing their science paper of the ongoing SSLC examination in Bengaluru on Monday | Vinod kumar t
Big spike in Covid cases in Karnataka in July-august: Minister
It was developed and manufactured at the company's Bio-safety Level-III high containment facility at Genome Valley in the city.  (Photo | Special Arrangement)
India’s first vaccine candidate for Covid-19 set to begin human trial
A file photo of 2015 flood that had inundated most parts of Chennai | Express
'Climate change may lead to bigger floods than 2015 in Chennai'
For representational purpose. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Citizens rush to homeopathic centres for magic immunity pills

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ASHA workers have so far been earning about Rs 10,000 per month. (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)
Meet India's silent front line COVID-19 warriors - ASHA workers
Visakhapatnam: Two workers dead, four hospitalised after gas leak in a Pharma unit
Gallery
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp